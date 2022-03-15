Hudson Valley Teacher Charged With Sexual Contact With a Minor

A Hudson Valley man who works as a teacher has been arrested by the New York State Police for sexual abuse of a minor.

David G. Reinoso was arrested after a warrant issued by the Bolooming Grove Court. Reinoso has been charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest comes after an investigation by the State Police, the Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Services. Authorities involved with the investigation say they determined that the Hudson Valley teacher had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. It's unclear if the minor was a student or someone he knew outside of work.

Reinoso is from Suffern, NY and works in the New York City School District out of Queens. According to an online listing, Reinoso is a math teacher at the Magnet School of Innovation and Applied Learning in Jackson Heights. He is still currently listed in the school's directory. The Hudson Valley man was arraigned in Newburgh City Court before judge Anika Mohammed. Reinoso has been ordered to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $15,000 bond or $30,000 partially secured bond.

In addition to being remanded to jail, Reinoso was issued a full stay away temporary order of protection on behalf of the alleged victim. It's unclear if Reinoso is believed to have been involved with any other minors, but State Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or knows of someone who may have been a victim to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 with more information.