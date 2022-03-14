The 10 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

I'm gonna start this off with something that a lot of meat-eaters may scoff at: you don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to enjoy these 10 awesome restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you've clicked on this link, I'm guessing you're on the hunt for some alternative menus, but as a former carnivore (and current pescatarian), I can attest for the deliciousness of several of these Hudson Valley gems. So, whether you have dietary restrictions or you just want to shake things up a bit, check out the 10 highest-rated vegan and vegetarian restaurants (and some full-menu establishments with great vegetarian options) below.

9. Végétalien, Beacon NY

Describing themselves as a "locally sourced 100% plant based Café and juice bar", Vegetalien in Beacon kicks off our list at number 9 with a 4.5-star rating on Google from 102 reviews.

8. Chakra Bowls, Poughkeepsie and Fishkill

Said a recent 5-star review: "My quinoa bowl was delicious and nutritious, because it was made from top-quality ingredients, skillfully prepared. The staff was very friendly, and went out of their way to ensure my satisfaction. We have a winner here!" While their Poughkeepsie location is the one that made the list with 4.6 stars, they also have a location in Fishkill (pictured above).

7. Conscious Fork, Warwick

Just off Route 17A, Conscious Fork has a 4.6-star rating from 141 reviews. Biodegradable cutlery, to boot. Said one reviewer: "Cute and very clean café with a yoga studio in the back. Friendly staff vibe spills over into friendly conversations among customers". There's a spa, too!

6. The Red Dot Vegetarian Restaurant, Wurtsboro NY

These folks are bicoastal. They have a location in Frazier Park, CA, but let's focus on their Wurtsboro location, with a 4.6-star rating from over 300 reviewers. Both vegan and vegetarian options are available, with a recent reviewer saying: "Delicious vegetarian dishes! Both the protein burrito and Kung Pao Chicken were amazing. Very flavorful. We asked for it to be spicy and they definitely delivered."

5. Thank Goodness It's Vegan, Goshen NY

This is one restaurant that I've had the pleasure of visiting. The owner was one of the nicest women I've ever met and their food was delicious with GIANT portions. They also have a 4.7-star review on Google. I recommend their fried "chicken" sandwich (below).

4. Krishna Kitchen, New Paltz NY

There may only be 60 reviews for Krishna Kitchen, but they add up to a 4.9-star average. Plus, it has street cred: "Delicious Indian food (this is coming from an Indian who grew up in India and is *rarely* delighted by food at Indian restaurants in the US) with tons of vegan options", said one Google reviewer.

3. Secret Vegan Café, Kingston NY

Now although this is the only restaurant on the list with a perfect 5-star rating, the relatively low number of reviews (38) keeps the Secret Vegan Café in third place. Their customers are passionate, though: "The breakfast sandwich changed my life, the mushrooms on it are a fantastic addition. Beignets are fluffy & amazing 😍 French fries taste like McDonalds! Beyond burger is also a perfect classic."

2. Rosendale Café, Rosendale NY

Full disclosure: I grew up in the Rosendale Café. I mean literally. My best friend's mom started this amazing place almost 30 years ago and it's still going strong. I even had my wedding here! But enough about me, 267 reviews average out to give the Rosendale Café a 4.7-star rating. You MUST try their vegetarian lasagna and vegan coconut cake; two things on my wedding menu that absolutely floored every guest, meat-eater or not.

1. Garden Café, Woodstock NY

This is a democratic list, and while some other restaurants may have a higher rating than the Garden Cafe's, their over 700 reviews firmly cement this vegan restaurant as the people's favorite. One reviewer called it one of the best in the entire state, while a carnivore had this to say: "I am not a vegetarian but I always appreciate good vegetarian food especially when I can taste interesting flavors with good ingredients".

