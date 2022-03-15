Lower HV Man Charged With Hate Crime After Brutal Attack

A lower Hudson Valley man has been charged after a vicious attack against a 67-year-old Asian woman in an apartment building.

Video of the assault has been featured on the local news and all across social media, leaving many people quite rattled as violent crime continues to rise. The 42-year-old suspect has been charged with assault and attempted murder, as well as a hate crime after he allegedly punched and stomped on the victim over 125 times in the incident that happened Friday.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Tammel Esco of Yonkers was charged with a hate crime after the attack on the woman as she entered the building in Yonkers.

A press release from the Westchester Office of the D.A. says the suspect approached the victim from behind and began punching her in the head, eventually knocking her to the ground. The District Attorney's Office says the suspect called the victim an "Asian b*tch" before assaulting her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

The suspect is scheduled to appear again in Yonkers Criminal Court on March 25. The defendant is currently being held without bail, according to the District Attorney's Office.

