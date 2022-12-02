Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured

A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition.

On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash.

Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In Crash

"It is with profound sadness that the Yonkers Police Department reports that a 24-year veteran of this Department was killed today in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

The Sergeant was on-duty while driving an unmarked police vehicle westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW traveling eastbound lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes around 3:30 p.m.

The BMW hit the officer's car head-on as well as a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

Sergeant Killed In Westchester County Crash, Many Injured

The Sergeant was the sole occupant of the police vehicle. He was taken to a local area trauma center with critical injuries, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the Sergeant is being withheld at this time pending family notifications, police say.

"Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the Sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers," the Yonkers Police Department said.

The driver of the BMW was also the sole occupant of his vehicle. He's listed in critical condition.

Several On Bus Injured

The driver of the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

About 30 passengers were on the bus. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the Yonker Police Department.

Cause Of Crash Under Investigation

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

