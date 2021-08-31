Hudson Valley School District Requires Vaccines For Many Students
A Hudson Valley school district is mandating vaccines for a number of students.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Yonkers Public Schools announced that any student 16 or older who wishes to play a sport this year must be vaccinated. Fall sports athletes must have at least one dose of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine by Sept. 27. This also applies to all coaches.
Pfizer's vaccine approval is currently pending for people 12 and older. It is expected to be approved in the near future. Once approved Yonkers student-athletes 12 to 16 will also need to be vaccinated to play a sport, school officials confirmed.
Requests for a valid medical exemption must be submitted to the Yonkers school district's health services department.
Winter and spring athletes, 16 and older, must also be vaccinated. A vaccination deadline has yet to be released. Students can get vaccinated at any Westchester County vaccine clinic or at school.
On top of being vaccinated all Yonkers student-athletes are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.
"All student-athletes are required to randomly participate in weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Testing," Yonkers Public Schools said in a letter to parents, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "The testing is required for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes and it is not optional."
Parents in Orange County are scrambling after a school district pushed back its start date.
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland