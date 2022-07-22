You can't have family from the midwest and not be a huge BBQ fan. I feel like I grew up on it. Kind of like Italians grow up on spaghetti and meatballs. One of my favorite summer events has always been the annual Hudson Valley Ribfest. I can remember the first time I went to it at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, NY. Walking through the gates all you could smell was delicious BBQ.

Great food, top bbq competitors, live music, and a weekend full of all things smoked. All these memories are why it saddens me to break the news that this year's Hudson Valley Ribfest has been canceled. The Highland Rotary Club broke the news today on their social media.

Hudson Valley Ribfest has Canceled Their Event for 2022 in New Paltz, NY

The Highland Rotary shared the news today that due to rising costs for their vendors which include fuel food and other supplies they would be unable to pull off the event for this year. Some of the vendors are even having staffing issues.

The Ribfest has always been a big fundraiser for the Rotary. It also was a great way to bring together the community so they are disappointed that they have had to cancel this year's event.

They also wanted everyone to know that they are going to look into other types of events and plan to share that information in the near future.

We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning. (Highland Rotary via Facebook)

