Hudson Valley Resident Could Be Crowned Miss America

A woman from right here in the Hudson Valley could take the Miss America crown.

Did you know that Miss New York was crowned in Peekskill back in June? Did you also know that she's from right here in the Hudson Valley? Her name is Lauren Molella and she's from Millbrook.

The accomplished young woman spends her free time helping out many charities across New York state like Voices of Honor and The Children's Miracle Network. When she's not busy with Miss New York business she is most likely teaching physics at Dutchess Community College. Molella leads a busy life that she admittedly says needs a lot of planning and organization.

The final Miss America event will take place at Mohegan Sun and will air on NBC Thursday, December 19.

Be sure to tune in and support our Hudson Valley resident during her race for the title.

