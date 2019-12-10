1850s Hudson Valley Home Featured By Architectural Digest

The remodel of a home that was built in the 1850s in the Hudson Valley was featured by Architectural Digest.

Stefanie Brechbuehler and Robert Highsmith purchased a cottage that was built in the 1850s in 2011. The couple first restored the home and in 2018 decided to renovate the home that sits on five acres of land and overlooks the Roeliff Jansen Kill in Gallatin.

The couple updated the plumbing, electric and heating, changed the walls to make the kitchen more functional and expanded the master bedroom by making the three-bedroom home a two-bedroom house, Architectural Digest reports, while keeping the "historic bones" of the house.

Brechbuehler and Highsmith are the founders of Workstead, an award-winning New York City-based design studio that "designs one-of-a-kind projects and products that balance beauty with necessity," to homes, restaurants and hotels, according to the company's website.

“It was the first time we could execute something for ourselves at the level that we do for our clients,” Highsmith told Architectural Digest in a feature on their remodel.