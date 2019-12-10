A Dutchess County man says he gunned down a Poughkeepsie man in self-defense.

On Monday around noon, Dutchess County and City of Poughkeepsie 911 received phone calls reporting a shooting in the area of 1 Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to police, one of the callers was, in fact, the person who had shot the deceased. The caller claimed self-defense in the phone call and requested EMS be sent to the scene also.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The shooter, a 24-year-old Poughkeepsie man waited at the scene for police, told officers the shooting was done in self-defense and requested an attorney.

According to authorities, the shooter holds a valid pistol permit. He unloaded the handgun used prior to police arrival and placed it on the front seat of his vehicle and turned it over to the police.

He was brought to police headquarters and a Dutchess County public defender invoked the shooter's right to remain silent. Two witnesses told police what they saw and heard. Police didn't release what the witnesses said but are seeking more witnesses. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.