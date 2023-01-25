Hudson Valley Receives 21 Oscar Nominations
Films with ties to the Hudson Valley dominated the Oscar nominations.
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday and the Hudson Valley is well represented.
Film Produced By Ulster County Resident Gets Oscar Nominated
A film produced by Claude dal Farra of Ulster County received an Academy Award nomination. The movie "To Leslie" was nominated for Best Actress for the performance of Andrea Riseborough. The film is about a West Texas mother who wins the lottery and then squanders it trying to rebuild her life.
Many Films connected to the Woodstock Film Festival were nominated for awards across many categories.
The "Banshees of Inisherion" was nominated for eight categories and "Triangle of Sadness" received three nominations. Both were also nominated for Best Picture.
The film "Empire Of Light" which was also screened at the Woodstock Film Festival received one nomination.
Many Docs Screened In Hudson Valley Nominated
Several documentaries screened in venues across the Hudson Valley were nominated for Best Documentary, including "All That Breathes," "Fire of Love," "All The Beauty And The Bloodshed" and "The Martha Mitchell Effect."
Below is the full list of Woodstock Film Festival alumni films Nominated for the 95th Oscars:
Actress in a Supporting Role:
• Hong Chau - THE WHALE
• Kerry Condon - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Achievement in Music - Original Score:
• THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Original Screenplay:
• THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Martin McDonagh)
• TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (Ruben Ostlund)
Actor in a Supporting Role:
• THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN - Brendan Gleeson
• THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN - Barry Keoghan
Documentary Feature Film:
• ALL THAT BREATHES
• ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED
• FIRE OF LOVE
Documentary Short Film:
• THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT
Makeup & Hairstyling:
• THE WHALE
Film Editing:
• THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Cinematography:
• EMPIRE OF LIGHT
Actor in a Leading Role:
• Colin Farrell - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
• Brendan Fraser - THE WHALE
Actress in a Leading Role:
• Andrea Riseborough - TO LESLIE
Directing:
• Martin McDonagh - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
• Ruben Ostlund - TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Best Picture:
• Martin McDonagh - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
• Ruben Ostlund - TRIANGLE OF SADNESS