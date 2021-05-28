Hudson Valley Rape Accuser Tells Trump To Get Ready For Jail

A woman from the Hudson Valley who has accused Donald Trump of rape told the former President to "get ready" to wear an orange jumpsuit.

In an excerpt from her book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," published by "New York Magazine," E. Jean Carroll claimed Donald Trump sexually attacked her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Carroll is an advice columnist who lives in the Wawayanda Mountains outside Warwick. She calls her Hudson Valley property Frog Island. She alleges in the 1990s when she was 52, Trump made her try on lingerie and then pulled her into a dressing room.

"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips," Carroll said according to CNN. "I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again. He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights."

This week, Carroll took to Twitter and told Trump to get ready to go to prison.

"GET THE ORANGE JUMPSUIT READY!!," she tweeted while sharing an article from The Hill that stated there's at least a "50-50 chance" Trump will end up in prison.

"Trump's DNA will be easier to get when he's at Rikers," Carrol wrote in another tweet, this time sharing an article from the Washington Post about a criminal probe into Trump.

Former President Trump claims he never sexually assaulted Carroll. He called her allegations "totally false" and previously said Carroll is just trying to sell a book.

