These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program

Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs.

Would it be great to have a similar program here in the Hudson Valley?

There is a program that is currently in 4 specific prisons (correctional facilities) here in the Hudson Valley. What does the program entail? How do prisoners get selected for the program, and which facilities have the program?

What is the Puppies Behind Bars Program in New York State?

The Puppies Behind Bars program has the ultimate goal of training service dogs for injured service people, as well as persons with sight restrictions. The prisoners get trained on how to take care of the puppies, in all aspects of doing so, including training, grooming, and feeding.

How are inmates selected for the Puppies Behind Bars program?

Inmates can apply for the program, which runs for 16 months at a time. Inmates are selected based on their education program, the nature of the crime they are incarcerated for, how long they will be at the facility, and their disciplinary records.

Which correctional facilities currently have the Puppies in Prison program in the Hudson Valley?

The 4 facilities that have this program are Bedford Hills, Fishkill, Otisville, and Wallkill. If you have a family member who is in one of those facilities, they can ask for the application for the program.

