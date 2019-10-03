Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Thursday, Oct. 3

Some are worried the Hudson Valley is in for another measles outbreak after a resident tested positive for measles. Putnam County is confirming one case of measles. Officials say the unnamed patient is now isolated, but exposed the Route 52 Laundromat, the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Putnam hospital. Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease that can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. In rare cases, it can be deadly. Last October, a measles outbreak started in Rockland County, which ended last month with 312 confirmed cases. Measles also spread to Orange and Sullivan counties.

Opening day for the Legoland in the Hudson Valley has finally been announced. Legoland New York will hold its grand opening on July 4th, 2020. Officials say the Goshen-based amusement park will have more than 50 rides, shows and attractions spread out over 150 acres. Annual passes are on sale for 120 dollars, while a single-day ticket costs 63.

A man's body was found in the Hudson River as police search for a Hudson Valley man who may have killed his wife. The body of a dead woman believed to be Audrey Grogan was found in a parked car at Bear Mountain State park late Saturday, after George Grogan allegedly told his son he killed his wife. Yesterday, a man’s body was pulled from the Hudson River in Westchester. While police didn't release the man's identity, they say he does not match the physical description of George Grogan.

An arrest has been made following a fatal hit-and-run near West Point. Police say a motorcycle collided with a tan SUV as the SUV was making an illegal U-turn on 9W Tuesday night. 62-year-old George Guy from Highland Falls was thrown from his bike and died at the scene. The SUV fled. Late Wednesday, police said they arrested the driver, 55-year-old Rene Morataya of Westchester.