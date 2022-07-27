Hudson Valley Police Stop ‘Tragedy Waiting To Happen’ in New York

A Hudson Valley man coming from New York City is accused of driving the wrong way drunk on a major highway in the region.

On Tuesday, July 26, the Westchester County Police Department charged a Greenburgh, New York man with a felony of Driving While Intoxicated. Police say they stopped the man driving the wrong way on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Driving The Wrong Way Drunk in Yonkers, New York

On Tuesday around 4:07 a.m., a Westchester County Police Department officer was patrolling the Saw Mill River Parkway driving north near Palmer Road when he noticed an Audi sedan coming at him in the wrong direction of travel, officials say.

"Driving drunk - is extremely dangerous. Driving the wrong-way on a highway - extremely dangerous. Doing both - a tragedy waiting to happen," the Westchester County Police Department stated in a press release. "Thanks to one of our officers, that potential tragedy was averted this morning."

PD: Drunk Greenburgh, New York Man Spotted Driving in Wrong Direction on Saw Mill River Parkway

The police officer let the wrong-way driver pass him in the left lane, made a U-turn and pulled the driver over a short distance away.

“Several other vehicles came northbound on the parkway right after our officer stopped this car. They would have been directly in the path of this wrong-way, intoxicated driver. This traffic stop and arrest averted a potential tragedy," Westchester County Police Department Acting Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

Daniel Marino, 30, of Town Green Drive was charged with a felony count of DWI because he has a previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years, police say.

He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and was issued summonses for operating an unregistered vehicle and for driving the wrong way.

Man Driving From New York City Drove The Wrong Way Drunk on Hudson Valley Highway

"The driver had an odor of alcohol on his breath and told the officer he was driving home to the Elmsford area from Manhattan. He was taken into custody after failing a roadside field sobriety test," Westchester County Police Department said.

Marino was released on an appearance ticket. he is due in Yonkers City Court on Aug. 8.

