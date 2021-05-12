Local police came to the rescue this week.

Every once in a while it's nice to have a light-hearted news story. Not everything needs to be crime and sensation. It's nice to get that light and fluffy news story on occasion. We all know the saying "if it bleeds, it leads" but what about "if it quacks it leads"? I ask this because our light and fluffy story this week definitely quacks.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Facebook page, officers helped rescue some baby ducks. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was alerted of ducklings that were caught in a storm drain. Police were then dispatched to 52 Kingwood Park. Police officers Joe Lombardi and Jeff Sinclair arrived on the scene, as well as animal control officer Cathy Edwards.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

The officers were unable to access the ducklings because of the storm grate, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Facebook page. So the Town of Poughkeepsie Highway Department was called in. Once the Highway Department was on site, they removed several storm drain covers. Once the storm drain covers were removed, officers were able to safely scoop up the baby ducks and bring them to safety. Watch the video here.

The nicest part of this whole story is that animal control officer Cathy Edwards stayed back after everyone left to make sure the mama duck came back for their babies. According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Facebook page, the mama duck did in fact come back to collect the ducklings. They followed her home one by one. It was touted as a "great job by all."