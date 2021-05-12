8 Popular Essential Oils That Can Be Toxic to Hudson Valley Pets

So I am one of those people who likes my house to smell nice and inviting. Back in the 80's we use to do this by baking cookies or putting cinnamon on the stove to cook. But fast forward to 2021 past all the Yankee candle scents of the 90's and you arrive at room diffusers with essential oils.

They come in various types. There is the kind that just sit in a corner somewhere giving off a pleasant aroma. There are the kind that work with heat like a tea light candle. And of course in this modern age there are the kind that plug into a wall outlet and keep your house spritz all day with a lovely scent of your choice.

Photo by Chelsea Gates on Unsplash

There are lots of reason to use essential oils to fragrance your home one of which is to clear the air of pets smells. Great idea, but are you aware that many essential oils are toxic to your dog and cat. According to foundanimals.org there are at 14 essential oils that are toxic to our pets.

Found Animals has put together a guide for those of us who want to use oils as remedies and air fresheners in our homes. They stress the importance of using the oils correctly and also that you should consult your vet before using any of these products on your animals. Remember too, that animals sense of smell is much stronger than ours so over using essential oils in your home with a diffuser can also cause your animals to have a toxic reaction to the oils as well.

Take a look 8 common essential oils that can be toxic to you dog or cat.

