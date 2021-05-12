Could a Cicada-Based Protein Restaurant Survive in the Hudson Valley?

Cicadas, it could be what's for dinner!

Would eating cicadas bug you? Are bugs the other, other, other white meat?

Have you ever been in a candy store and seen those fake lollipops with a scorpion inside? It absolutely creeps me out but I guess some people might find them appetizing.

One of the many things that I learned from my father is that if someone tells you that it tastes like chicken you're probably better off just ordering the chicken. You may be in my camp and maybe you're not big a fan of the idea of eating bugs but some people don't mind it at all.

There are several selections of insect-based proteins available on Amazon. You can order crickets, mealworms, bamboo worms and there's even a bag of mixed bugs for people who can't decide.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to bugs. There's one we seem to get swarmed with every year.: cicadas.

Someone introduced a unique and simple proposal to cicada swarms that our towns deal with every year.

Eat them.

Waste not, want not, right?

According to Inhabitat, eating bugs especially cicadas has several benefits to both your body and the planet. They report that cicadas are a good source of protein and produce far less greenhouse gasses than traditional livestock. In some parts of the United States, the cicada population can hold over a million per acre.

It may be an acquired taste but do you think that we may see restaurants or food trucks serving cicada-based protein popping up in the Hudson Valley? Do think it would be successful or do you think they'd get crushed?