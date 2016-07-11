Hudson Valley Pokespots

It's taking over.

This weekend PokemonGo was released for smartphones through Google play and people are flipping out over it. Myself included. Ah, the memories. Pokemon brings me back to my childhood, collecting a crazy amount of playing cards (not knowing how to play the game), trading said cards at recess and hiding my handheld Pikachu in my desk in second grade.

I'll admit, I still have no idea what's going on when I play. I just know that when you see a Pokemon, you can take a picture and then throw a pokeball at it to catch them. Because, you've "gotta catch 'em all."

Anyhow, there are Pokespots across the US. I don't know what the criteria is for a Pokespot, but here in Poughkeepsie I've seen a few.

Dutchess County is crawling with hot spots. Here are a few near the station:

We had a caller this morning tell us that Marabella's in Saugerties was popping this weekend with Pokemon! Pokemon Go is all in good fun. Where are some more hotspots in the Hudson Valley?

I've got to catch them all!