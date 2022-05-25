Sandy Hook Promise Releases Statement Following Tragedy in Uvalde

Sandy Hook Promise has come together to issue their response to the tragic events that took place in Uvalde, Texas yesterday.

An 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and 2 adults, according to police. Horrific, earth-shattering, unimaginable. It unfortunately hits very close to home.

In just short of a decade since the tragedy at Sandy Hook, we all come together again to grieve the lives taken in a senseless act.

Sandy Hook Promise Co-Founders and CEOs, Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, have issued a statement in regards to the tragedy.

They started off their statement saying,

We are grieving with the families of the innocent lives taken in this horrific tragedy. Nineteen children will never come home from school. We know firsthand the unspeakable pain and darkness that descended on Uvalde. Nearly 10 years ago, our sons, Dylan and Daniel, went to school and never came home. All of us at Sandy Hook Promise are devastated by this shooting, haunted by the shocking similarities to the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. We are sickened under the weight of our sadness as we watch another community of families suffering their worst nightmare. Having lived through a mass shooting, still enduring the pain of our own children being killed in their first-grade classrooms by senseless violence, we know that nothing is going to bring back the precious lives lost in Uvalde. We know that the road ahead for the Robb Elementary School community will be incredible difficult. We want to offer the families our compassion and commitment to honor their loved ones, along with ours, as we continue our mission to end gun violence. We also offer ourselves to them, in whatever way we can be in service to their needs.

The statement concludes with:

"For everyone else waking up today, take a moment as you send your child to school and imagine what the Uvalde community is experiencing. Take your heartache, your fear, your anger and sadness, and channel them into action. We must take action today and every day until this epidemic of violence ends. Call on your elected officials to pass commonsense legislation now that protects the safety and lives of our children. This can be done while upholding Second Amendment rights. Now is the time to take bold action; as a country, how much longer can we stand by while innocent children continue to be killed?"

Thank you Mark and Nicole, for eloquently crafting what most are feeling at this moment.