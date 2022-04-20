Hudson Valley, New York Firefighter Dragged By Car Saving Life

A Hudson Valley firefighter was injured after the member was dragged by a car while trying to save a person's life. The firefighter suffered facial injuries and broken bones.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, April 16, a member of the Ulster Hose Co.#5 was injured. First responders were responding to reports of a man who was unconscious in a car on Ulster Avenue. Officials believed the man was overdosing.

Man Found Unconscious in Vehicle in Ulster County

Google Google loading...

"At approximately 0752 hours yesterday morning, Ulster Hose was dispatched for a person overdosed in a vehicle. Arriving units found a male unconscious in a vehicle and had to force their way into the vehicle," Ulster Hose Co.#5 wrote on Facebook.

After gaining access to the car members of Ulster Hose Co.#5 confirmed the man was overdosing and started to give the man Narcan. Narcan is a drug proven to reverse an opioid overdose.

Narcan Given To Man

"After gaining access, members administered Narcan and began to remove the patient," Ulster Hose Co.#5 stated on Facebook.

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Ulster County Firefighter Injured

As Narcan was being given to the man his car popped into reverse and started to roll backward. This caused the car to drag a member of Ulster Hose Co.#5 for a short period. The unnamed member suffered facial injuries and broken bones.

"At the same time, the vehicle went into reverse and began to roll backwards, dragging a member before becoming free. The member sustained numerous facial injuries and broken bones. We ask that you keep our member in your thoughts as he begins his recovery process," Ulster Hose Co.#5 concluded in its Facebook post.

