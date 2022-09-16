Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region.

On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.

Saugerties, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Paone was arrested following an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Paone is accused of intentionally filing fake documents she created, with the NYSOFCS, indicating she was in compliance with annual fire inspections.

She also allegedly created a Certificate of Occupancy for one portion of the day care center, filing the paperwork as if she had received the certificate from the Town of Saugerties Building Department.

Former School Board Member Arrested

The Saugerties woman previously served on the school board for the Saugerties Central School District

On Tuesday, Paone was charged with two counts of falsifying business records in the first degree and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, both felonies.

More Charges Filed Against Ulster County, New York Day Care Operator

On Thursday, the Saugerties Police Detectives Division filed additional felony charges including forgery, offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree and falsifying business records in the first degree.

