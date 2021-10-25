Hudson Valley Musician Joins in on ‘SNL’ Performance

A Hudson Valley musician was spotted on stage during this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday night marked the return of Jason Sudeikis to the stage at Rockefeller Center. The former SNL cast member and current star of Ted Lasso hosted this weekend's show with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

While all eyes on were on Sudeikis as the show's alum brought back some of his most memorable characters, Hudson Valley music fans may have noticed another familiar face up on the stage Saturday night.

Percussionist Jeff Haynes of Beacon was spotted performing with musical guest Brandi Carlile during her first song, "Broken Horses." Haynes, a long-time friend and collaborator with Pete Seeger, moved to Beacon from Brooklyn years ago and has been an integral part of the community ever since.

Pete Seeger collaborated with Haynes on a couple of children's CDs and the duo became fast friends. Seeger would visit Haynes in his Beacon studio for hours, telling him stories about his fascinating life. Eventually, Haynes recorded those stories and put them to music. The result is The Storm King, two volumes of narratives, poems and spoken word by Pete Seeger set to music.

Haynes is a Grammy-winning percussionist who has toured with a huge list of artists including the Pat Metheny Group, Al Jarreau, Harry Belafonte and, of course, Brandi Carlile. After befriending Pete Seeger, Haynes also became deeply involved in the Beacon school district, presenting a drumming and spoken word program that aimed to help students internalize and express the realities of Slavery and the Underground Railroad.

The appearance on the Saturday Night Live stage is just the latest pit stop for the musician who's been on a whirlwind tour across the United States with Brandi Carlile. Haynes and the rest of the show will be back in New York for a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall on November 6

