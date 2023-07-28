Hudson Valley Motorcyclist Killed On New York State Thruway

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal crash on the New York State Thruway in the overnight hours.

State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in the town of Cornwall, Orange County.

On Thursday, July 27, around 12:15 a.m., New York State Police from Troop T responded to a report of a serious personal injury crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on I-87 in the town of Cornwall.

The accident happened in the town of Cornwall on the New York State Thruway in the area of mile marker 51.9 northbound, between exit 17 (Newburgh) and exit 16 (Harriman), according to New York State Police.

Motorcycle Rider Killed In Accident On New York State Thruway

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. New York State Police have yet to identify the driver.

"Troopers have confirmed that the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available," New York State Police stated in a press release.

