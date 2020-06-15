Hudson Valley Man Selected By The Giants In The MLB Draft

A former Hudson Valley high school baseball star will move on to the pros after being drafted by the San Francisco Giants. Ryan Murphy of Wappingers Falls was selected with the 144th pick and will now begin moving his way through their farm system.

The 20-year-old Murphy stands at 6'1 and weighs 185 pounds. While he only made four starts this year his strikeout numbers caught the attention pros after striking out 36 batters in just 23 innings. He finishes his college career with a 3.40 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Murphy was the Giants' final pick of the draft after taking pitchers in each of the final three rounds.

Le Moyne College is a private Jesuit college in Syracuse, in 2018 Josiah Gray was selected by the Cincinnati Reds and before that, they've had players drafted by the Mets, Dodgers, Cardinals, and Padres.

Murphy heads to the pros after compiling a 16-9 record with 215 strikeouts over 203.2 innings. That includes 11 complete games and three shutouts. In 2018 he became the first freshman in program history to throw a no-hitter. He's got a unique delivery from the mound.

Here are a few highlights from the Giants 2019 season. We miss baseball.

