Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Man After Sex in Park, Police

A Hudson Valley man allegedly admitted to killing a man after the pair smoked weed and hooked up in a New York park.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m., the NYPD responded to reports of a man in need of medical attention in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

Man Fatally Stabbed At Prospect Park In Brooklyn, New York

Responding officers found 37-year-old Miguel Andrews unconscious and unresponsive. He was found with multiple stab wounds to his arms and body in the Vale of Cashmere area of Prospect Park.

Andrews was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died from his injuries, according to police. Police report Andrews was homeless, WPIX reports.

Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Killing Homeless Man in Brooklyn, New York

Fox reports Andrews was found in the Grand Army Plaza portion of the park. Grand Army Plaza was originally known as Prospect Park Plaza. It's a public plaza and the main entrance of Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

A short time later the NYPD arrested 28-year-old Anthony Dejesus of Yonkers. The Westchester County man was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dejesus allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing Andrews after a sex hookup in the park, according to the New York Daily News.

NYPD: Yonkers, New York Man Killed New York Man After Sex In Park

Dejesus told police the pair met in a wooded area near the Grand Army Plaza and smoked pot. After smoking Dejesus performed a sex act on Andrews, before fatally stabbing Andrews, the Daily News reports.

Dejesus was the person who called 911 claiming the stabbing was done in self-defense.

Brooklyn DA Won't Pursue Charges

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez later announced his office won't pursue charges against the Westchester County man.

“The individual who stabbed the deceased called 911 to report the incident claimed that it was self-defense to stop a sexual assault, and helped officers locate the person,” a spokesman from the Brooklyn DA told the Daily News. “Any charge is premature as the police investigation has produced insufficient evidence to disprove a justification defense. We will continue to investigate.”

The NYPD would not comment on the Brooklyn DA's investigation, saying only that police continue to investigate.

