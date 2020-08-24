Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing FedEx Truck

A Beacon man was arrested early Friday morning after being caught driving a stolen FedEx truck.

According to a press release, New York State Police were dispatched just after midnight in search of the package delivery vehicle which was reported stolen on Long Island. The truck was located in Somers in the area of mile marker 18 along Route I-684.

Driving the vehicle northbound was Beacon resident Jose A. Rios. He was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree, a felony. The suspect was taken into custody with help from the Westchester County Police Department.

Rios was arraigned and sent to Westchester County Jail without bail and will be back in front of a judge in mid-September.

Whether guilty or not, the general lesson here is stealing is bad.