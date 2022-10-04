Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant

A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Shooting at Fishkill, New York Pizzeria

Around 2 p.m., New York State Police, Town of Fishkill, and Village of Fishkill Police Departments responded to Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria located in the Fishkill Plaza at 738 Route 9 for a report of shots fired into the business.

Six people were inside the pizzeria at the time of the shooting, police say. No one was injured.

"Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, our 28-year-old family business in the Fishkill Plaza, was subject to a random incident today, where a single bullet struck our front window at approximately 2 p.m.," Antonella's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria wrote on Facebook.

Arrest made in Fishkill Pizzeria Shooting

State Police personnel in conjunction with the Town of Fishkill and Village of Fishkill Police Departments immediately began searching for the suspect, who fled the scene.

The shooter was described as being a man ins his 40s, bout 6'0" who was wearing a robe. He was last seen heading north on Route 9 in a dark or gray Honda Accord.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Gary P. Bonventre Jr. of Fishkill. He was taken into custody soon after, without further incident, police say.

Revolver Found In Dutchess County

Investigators recovered a Rohm .22 short caliber revolver at the scene, police say. A motive for the alleged shooting is unclear at this time.

Bonventre was arrested for six counts of attempted assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all class C felonies, and six counts of reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony.

Bonventre was arraigned in the Village of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $1,000,000 partially secure bond.

Antonella's remains open for business.

