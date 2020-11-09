Hudson Valley Man Accused of Trying to Kill Cop With Screwdriver

A Hudson Valley man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a police officer.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, around 7.45 p.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and workers from the Mobil Crisis Team responded to a home on Smith Street for a man reportedly experiencing mental health problems.

Immediately upon entering the apartment the man, 32-year-old Jalil Smith, came after the police officers with a screwdriver, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Smith was tased to stop his attack, police say. After being tased a violent struggle reportedly ensued between Smith and two police officers.

During what police describe as a violent struggle, Smith stabbed one of the officers in the neck with the screwdriver, police say. The violent struggled continued until the officers were able to subdue Smith.

The unnamed officer, a fourteen-year veteran of the department, was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he was treated for the stab wound to his neck and other cuts to his face and head. He was later released, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Smith was charged with first-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony. Smith is behind held in jail until his arraignment.