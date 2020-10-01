Hudson Valley Man Accused of Stealing $2,500 From Supermarket

A Hudson Valley man is accused of robbing a local supermarket.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 30-year-old Zackary R. Beck of Lagrange for robbery in the 1st degree, a class B felony.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police responded to the Tops Friendly Markets located at 16 Jon J. Wagner Way in the town of Lagrange for a report of a robbery.

Store employees stated a man threatened the use of a gun, which was not displayed, and demanded money. The clerk handed the suspect $2,500 in U.S. currency who then fled the scene on foot, police say.

An investigation determined Beck acted as though he had a gun in order to obtain cash from the store, according to New York State Police. He then fled on foot and was apprehended by the State Police at his home. New York State Police did not release how the investigation led to the arrest.

A search warrant executed at his residence led to the recovery of the stolen money, officials say. Beck was arraigned before the town of Lagrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secure bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.