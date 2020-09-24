Hudson Valley Man Accused of Shooting Two Orange County Teens

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars for allegedly shooting for two local teens.

On Monday around 8:45 p.m., Port Jervis police officers responded to a report of shots fired with possible victims located at the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that two 16-year-old males were shot by a pistol during a disturbance. One teen was suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the lower back while the other teen was shot in the arm, police say.

Both teens were transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for emergency treatment.

The teen who was shot in the back required emergency surgery. The second teen required emergency medical treatment to his arm. Both are now in stable condition, according to the Port Jervis Police Department.

A subsequent investigation conducted by members of the Port Jervis Police Department, with the assistance of the New York State Police, Town of Deerpark Police, Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Mario Mateos of Middletown.

Mateos was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, police announced on Wednesday.

After locating the Mateos at his Middletown home, police executed a Port Jervis City Court Ordered Search Warrant and allegedly recovered a firearm from inside the residence. Mateos was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, for possession of the weapon recovered within the residence, police say.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $300,000 cash bail, $600,000.00 bond, or one million unsecured bond. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office stated that the matter will be presented to an Orange County Grand Jury which could consider additional charges.

The Port Jervis City Police Department are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police, Town of Deerpark Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Persons with information pertaining to this incident are encouraged to contact the Port Jervis City Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the Department’s Confidential Tips Line at 845-858-4003.