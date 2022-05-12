Hudson Valley Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Kids in New York

A Hudson Valley man is accused of sex crimes with a child younger than 11 and a child younger than 13.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F and Troop K announced the arrest of an Upper Hudson Valley man, accusing him of sexually assaulting children in at least two Hudson Valley counties.

Cairo, New York Man Accused of Sex Crimes in Columbia County And Greene County, NY

New York State Police Catskill arrested 61-year-old Celino Reyes from the town of Cairo for rape in the first degree, criminal Sex act victim less than 11 years of age, course of sexual conduct of a child in the first degree, aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree, predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child less than 13 years of age, all felonies.

The Oregon Child Protective Services notified New York State Police on December 17, 2021, stating Celino Reyes sexually assaulted a minor that previously lived in Greene County, New York, and Columbia County, New York, police say.

New York State Police then contacted Child Protective Services in Greene County. Greene County CPS told troopers they also received a report that Reyes had sexually assaulted a minor on numerous occasions, police say.

On April 25, 2022, Reyes was indicted by a grand jury in Columbia County and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested and processed for two counts of sexual abuse and one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree. He was arraigned in Columbia County Court and released on his recognizance with a return date of May 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Before his return court date, police continued to investigate. On May 3, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Catskill received an arrest warrant for Reyes for the charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

Reyes was arrested again on May 7, 2022. He was remanded to Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond and $100,000 bail.

