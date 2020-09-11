Hudson Valley Man Accused of Murdering Man Near Newburgh Pool

A Newburgh man is accused of brutally murdering a man in the afternoon near a local pool.

On Thursday, Tavares Stackhouse, 38, of the City of Newburgh, was arraigned on an indictment related to the fatal stabbing of a man which occurred on June 27, 2020, near the intersection of Route 9W and Washington Street, in the City of Newburgh.

The indictment charges Stackhouse with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Stackhouse is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Felipe Hernandez of Newburgh. Police responded around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 to near the entrance to the pool at 401 Washington Street for a report of a man bleeding on the sidewalk.

During the arraignment, prosecutors argued that Stackhouse saw a man in an argument with two people who Stackhouse knew. After the man walked away from the argument, Stackhouse rode on a bicycle after the man. The man attempted to run away from Stackhouse, who caught him and stabbed him more than fifteen times.

“This type of brutality cannot be tolerated on our street and deserves severe punishment,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “I thank the City of Newburgh Police for their professionalism and tireless efforts in this particularly brutal case. I also commend the woman who tried to stop the attacker, as well as the medical professional who tried to render aid to the victim. When faced with this type of senseless loss of life, there is some comfort in reflecting on efforts of those who chose to help.”

A passing motorist witnessed the attack, exited her vehicle and yelled at Stackhouse, who fled, officials say. Another passerby, who was a medical professional, attempted to render medical aid to the victim who subsequently died of his injuries.

Bail was set at $1 million cash, $3 million secured bond or $10 million partially secured bond.