Hudson Valley Man Accused of Killing Man With Same Last Name

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars, accused of murdering a man with the same last name and injuring another.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., the Village of Catskill Police were dispatched to the area of 31 Summit Ave in the village of Catskill for a reported assault with injuries.

Patrols arrived and located two male victims; one victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with a stab wound to his back.

The second victim, 28-year-old Adam White of Catskill, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The investigation by New York State Police, the Village of Catskill Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Michael J. White of Catskill for murder in the second degree, assault and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Police did not say how their investigation led to the murder charge or a possible motive. Officials did not say if Michael and Adam White are related.

White was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending against an additional defendant.

During the course of the investigation, 37-year-old Jennifer Hall of Catskill was charged with hindering prosecution, a class E felony. Hall was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Catskill Court.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.