A man from the Hudson Valley who specializes in mac and cheese will be on the Food Network's Chopped.

Jason Whipland, the co-owner and chef at MIX N MAC - Mac & Cheese in Middletown will be featured on next week's episode of Chopped. The episode is titled "Comfort Food Feud: Mac and Cheese."

"In this round of the Comfort Food Feud, the chefs try to prove they have what it takes to conquer mac and cheese and move on to the tournament's grand finale. In the appetizer round, the chefs get creative with a cocktail and tiny cheesy morsels. The entree round sees the competitors working with a mac and cheese-inspired brunch item, and the final two chefs hope to turn pancake mix and mac and cheese into a heavenly dessert," the Food Network writes about the upcoming episode.

The "Comfort Food Feud: Mac and Cheese" episode will first air on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. If you miss that you can catch a repeat airing of the episode at midnight on Nov. 25, 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 or on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m., according to the Food Network.

The airing of the episode is a belated birthday present for Whipland who celebrated a birthday on Nov. 12, according to MIX N MAC - Mac & Cheese.

MIX N MAC - Mac & Cheese offers a selection of over 35 signature fresh-baked mac and cheese dishes along with fried MAC BALLS, melts, salads, noodles and more.

MIX N MAC - Mac & Cheese in Middletown was named Best Place To Eat With Kids in 2012, Best Comfort Food in 2013 and 2014 and Best Gluten-Free Favorite in 2014 by Hudson Valley Magazine, according to the company.

MIX N MAC - Mac & Cheese is opening a second location in the near future on Route 9 in Wappinger Falls. The company announced on Facebook they are hiring for all postings. If you interested you can email jobs@mixnmac.com.