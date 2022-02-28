Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Announces Opening Date
Every small town has a local ice cream stand that is their favorite. Sometimes, we have two or three places that we enjoy visiting.
We may look forward to visiting these locally owned stands as soon as the weather gets warmer.
With the return of Spring, we have so much to look forward to.
There is a sense of happiness in the air around this time, as we approach warmer weather. With that being said, we can be outside more, soak up Vitamin d, enjoy local and live music and most importantly, eat outside. For me, all of those things truly make me feel alive.
Twin Cone announced on social media that they have an opening day for 2022.
Mark it on your calendars to visit this spot in March. Saturday, March 19, 2022 is the tentative date of Twin Cone's opening day, weather permitting. They look forward to seeing everyone and are excited as the countdown begins. Twin Cone suggests to follow them on social media for updates.
Quickway Twin Cone
68 NY 17K Bloomingburg, NY 12721
Voted Best of the Hudson Valley for their ice cream, Twin Cone is the go to spot in Orange County. Conveniently located on Rt 17K, there's Quickway Diner and Twin Cone side by side, in the same parking lot. They are known for their tasty ice cream, friendly staff and low prices. I personally enjoy their chocolate and peanut butter swirl ice cream.
Click here to find out more here.
Within the Hudson Valley, there are so many spots to grab ice cream. Here are a few more that I enjoy.
Jolly Cow
1620 Rt 9W Lake Katrine, NY 12449
Try their cookie dough ice cream, it tastes so fresh.
Richard's Dairy Shed
1103 NY 17K, Montgomery NY 12549
Try their ET Sundae, it's my favorite.
The Beacon Creamery
134 Main St, Beacon NY 12508
Try their frozen yogurt.
Where is your favorite place to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.