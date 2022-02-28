New York State Bans Business With Many Companies

New York State joins other states and countries across the world in issuing strict sanctions.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed all New York State agencies and authorities to review and divest public funds from Russia.

"Russia has chosen to attack democracy and we will stand with Ukraine as we condemn these atrocities," Hochul said. "Our state will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations. New York is home to the largest population of Ukrainians in the United States - they are our family and an attack on them is an attack on us all. We will make our statements and values known and show solidarity with Ukraine as we rebuke this assault on democracy."

Hochul signed an Executive Order directing state agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities.

"We stand firmly with Ukraine and condemn Putin’s actions," she said.

Hochul said this action comes after Russia's unjustified and unprovoked attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

"The State of New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and is proud of the special relationship it has with the nation of Ukraine," the Executive Order reads. "New York stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns Russia’s actions against Ukraine."

The order goes on to state New York will not allow its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia, or any other entity, as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities in violation of the rights of the Ukrainian people.

Hochul believes this order will have a greater impact on Russia because New York has the 10th highest Gross Domestic Product in the world, an amount higher than that of Russia.

"In New York, we won’t let our money support Russia’s human rights violations—that’s why I’m proud to sign an executive order today directing State agencies to divest," she added.

Below are landmarks in New York lit in solidarity with the people of Ukraine:

