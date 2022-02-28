One of the Biggest Charity Bike Runs in the H. V. is Back for 2022

The Covid pandemic changed the Hudson Valley for two years, and those effects are still being felt. Businesses closed or downsized. Families were affected in so many ways it would have been unimaginable for most of us pre-pandemic. And charities that were used to community events to raise money were especially hurt.

Here Comes the Sun Bike Run

For years, I remember attending the Here Comes the Sun Bike Run for Suicide Prevention. It was held at the beginning of May every year. It started with a breakfast and information booths at P.C.’s Paddock in Poughkeepsie and ended with a big party, lots of food, and live music. There were always 50/50s, lots of prizes, music, and a scenic ride through one of the most beautiful areas in the country, right here in the Hudson Valley.

Over the years, the run got so big, it was hard to find a place to park your bike, and neighboring businesses opened their lots to the many cars that wanted to park and see off the bikers and be part of the run. It was huge. How did it get so big? Because Hudson Valley Bikers are some of the most charitable people I’ve ever met in my life, and because the cause is one of the most important.

Well, I’m thrilled to be able to tell you that the Here Comes the Sun Bike Run for Suicide Prevention is back for 2022, so save the date. It’s May 1, and once again will begin at P.C.’s Paddock at 273 Titusville Road in Poughkeepsie. It's going to be a great time, as always. And for an important cause, as always. Stay tuned for more details, but save the date now.

