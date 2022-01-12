Hudson Valley Company Brings Unique Fun to Your Next Party

I’m not complaining, but when I was a kid there wasn’t a whole lot to do at birthday parties. Cake and ice cream, watching the birthday kids open presents, and maybe a game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey. Boy, times have changed.

Nowadays, birthday parties are huge events. Clowns, Disney Princesses, bouncy houses are just a few of the things you might find at a birthday party today. And foam. Wait… what? Foam? At a birthday party? Yes, foam, and it actually looks pretty awesome for just about any party, kids or adults. And it’s a fun and safe option for a gender reveal.

There is one Hudson Valley company that not only will provide foam for your party, but they also raise money for local charities every time they do. Charities like local shelters, safe havens for kids, and residential programs. Yo Bounce Party Rentals is a family-owned and operated family business in the Hudson Valley. They’ve got your usual party rentals like bounce houses and castles, but now they added foam to the list, and you can see how cool it looks by the photos.

If you think foam would make your next party awesome, check out the Yo Bounce Party Rental website for all of the info about foam, for their other party rentals, and to learn more about the local charities they support.

