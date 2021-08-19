Hudson Valley Hospitals Ban Visitors Due To Rising COVID Cases
At least three hospitals and many other medical practices in the Hudson Valley will no longer allow visitors due to the rise in coronavirus cases.
Nuvance Health, the company the operates Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hosptial, Vassar Brothers Medical Center, announced effective Thursday visitation has been temporarily paused due to rising cases of COVID.
"As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, this is an important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to you, your family, our staff and the community," Nuvance Health stated. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your family. We will make every effort to keep patients connected with loved ones."
Vistors are temporarily paused at all Nuvance Health locations. This includes inpatient, emergency departments, medical practices and ambulatory services. The company operates many medical facilities across the Hudson Valley.
"We know visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness, and we re-evaluate our policies regularly," Nuvance Health added.
Exceptions apply for patients under 21, maternity and NICU patients, those with disabilities and in end-of-life circumstances.
Officials add the visitation policy will be reevaluated regularly but for now no more visitors starting Thursday.
