Hudson Valley Grandpa To 6-Year-Old New York Child With Cancer Killed in Crash

A Hudson Valley family dealing with their daughter's cancer battle just lost the girl's grandfather.

On Monday, New York State Police From Troop K confirmed a Dutchess County man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Columbia County.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Car Versus Motorcycle Accident in the Town of Copake, Columbia County, New York

Google Google loading...

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., New York State Police were called to the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the town of Copake for a report of a car versus motorcycle accident.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle did not yield when trying to make a left to head west on Route 7A and cut into the path of a motorcycle. Police did not release information about the driver of the vehicle.

Dutchess County, New York Grandfather Killed in Columbia County Crash

The driver of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Michael T. Manetta of Red Hook, New York hit the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. The crash caused him to be thrown from his motorcycle.

Manetta died at the scene, police say.

Mike Manetta/FB Mike Manetta/FB loading...

As of this writing, no charges have been filed but New York State Police continue to investigate.

Hudson Valley Family From Durham, Greene County, NY Deals With Tragedy

The Dutchess County man is the grandfather of a 6-year-old Hudson Valley girl with cancer. Manetta's granddaughter, Amelia, is a 6-year-old girl from Durham, New York who is battling a rare bone cancer that recently caused her to lose her right arm.

"No words can explain the pain I feel knowing our girls will never be able to see their pa again. I don’t get to see them light up when they see you pull up the road or walk into the house. Just know they will forever know how much their pa loved them 💜 until we meet again," Casie Manetta, Amelia's mother, wrote on Facebook.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, a Ride for Amelia was held with all the proceeds going towards the Manetta family.

"Amelia is a little 6-year-old that lives in Greene County who is stronger (than) most adults. She is battling osteosarcoma(bone cancer) and unfortunately lost her right arm. She is continuing treatments and can't imagine the stress on her parents Casie and Mike," the Facebook event states.

GoFundMe For Hudson Valley Family

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A GoFundMe was started by Susan McNeil, Amelia's grandmother, to help the family pay for Amelia's medical costs.

"Amelia is the oldest of their three girls. She is a beautiful, smart, and tough 6-year-old little girl. She always has a smile on her face and loves to laugh," McNeil writes in the GoFundMe.

Mike Manetta/FB/GoFundMe Mike Manetta/FB/GoFundMe loading...

As of this writing, nearly $14,000 has been raised with a growing number of donations coming in after the news of Michael Manetta's fatal crash. CLICK HERE to donate.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

10 Crazy Items Available at Mark Ruffalo's Hudson Valley Store Here are ten pretty wild items that are available at Sunny's Pop , the Narrowsburg boutique owned by Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise.