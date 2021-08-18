Hudson Valley Girl Scouts Introduce New Brownie Cookie

While we might be focusing on BBQs and summer fun, there's a season coming up that will now have a new sense of adventure.

I don't love thinking too far ahead, especially to the colder months when we're still enjoying the warmth and goodness of summer. But, I can look past that when it comes to Girl Scout Cookies season

If you're not familiar with the Girl Scout cookie program, your local Scouts usually start collecting orders around January and February. Then, by April you are drowning in cookie deliciousness. From Thin Mints to Trefoils to Samoas. The Girl Scouts have the cookie game covered.

It looks like for 2022 there's a new cookie on the scene. Earlier this week the Girl Scouts of America announced the addition of The Adventurfuls Cookie. On their website, the Girl Scouts wrote that the Adventurfuls cookie is:

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long. Girl Scouts across the United States will offer Adventureful cookies next cookie season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®.

Does it get any better than a brownie-inspired cookie? Probably not.

Adventurefuls will also be joined by last year's addition, the french toast-inspired, Toast-Yay.

If you're looking to scout your Girl Scout cookies ahead of time, here's the full list of Girl Scout Cookies for the 2021-2022 season:

Adventurefuls Thin Mints Lemonades Caramel deLites®/Samoas Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich Caramel Chocolate Chip

Toast-Yay! Lemon-Ups Shortbread/Trefoils Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs Toffee-tastic Girl Scout S'mores

Girl Scout Cookies usually go on sale around January and February, but check with your local Hudson Valley Girl Scout troop for exact dates.

6 New Taste Bud-Tingling Foods to Try at the 175th Dutchess County Fair The 175th Dutchess County Fair is almost here and they're will be some new additions to the food line up that will have your mouth watering. Take a look at some of the new additions and classics that will be returning to the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in 2021.

7 Unique Donut Shops in and Around the Hudson Valley Looking to appease that sweet tooth craving? You have to check out these 8 specialty donut shops in and around the Hudson Valley.

Five Easy Steps to Refreshing Summer Sun Tea If you've never tried fresh brewed sun tea, you're definitely missing out. Here's how to make the most of the next sunny day.