COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties

Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State.

The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.

"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."

Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.

"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or "Substantial" COVID infection rates:

Albany County

Allegany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Yates County

Schuyler, Wyoming and Clinton counties are the only counties in New York without "High" or "Substantial" COVID rates, according to the CDC. All three counties have "Moderate" transmission.

The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester counties have "High" transmission. Greene and Columbia counties have "Substantial" transmission.

