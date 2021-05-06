Hudson Valley Gets Mentioned During Historic Yankees Game

Hudson Valley residents are buzzing after the region got mentioned during a historic Yankees game.

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros played the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the cheating scandal was uncovered.

The Astros were caught using a centerfield camera to steal signs, which were then relayed to batters by banging on a trash can during the 2017 season. Houston won the World Series that year, beating the Yankees in 7-games in the ALCS.

Tuesday was the first time the Astros visited the Bronx since the cheating scandal was revealed. Only around 10,000 fans were allowed into Yankee Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those 10,000 fans certainly brought the energy, booing Astros players throughout the entire game. Multiple inflatable trash cans were confiscated by security.

Watching from home, the game had a playoff-like atmosphere. Personally, it was the first time all pandemic I felt energized by the crowd while watching a Yankees game.

The fans gave Hudson Valley viewers at home energy, but so did announcer Michael Kay.

In the fifth inning, Kay mentioned "Marist College." Astros pitcher Brandon Bielak was pitching to Giancarlo Stanton when Kay casually mentioned Bielak's brother played baseball at Marist.

Bielak's brother, Chris Bielak, pitched for the Red Foxes from 2010-2013. As a freshman, he appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen. His sophomore season he was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.

In 2012, he earned a coveted spot in the weekend starting rotation for Marist. In college baseball, teams start their best pitchers on the weekend. He went 2-2 with 3.73 ERA, striking out a team-high 53.

In 2013, he was named to the All-MAAC Second Team. During his senior season, he pitched the first game in the weekend rotation, tieing for the team lead in wins and leading the team in strikeouts.

