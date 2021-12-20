If you never had a house fire, not only are you lucky, you also can’t imagine how scary it can be. I actually did have a house fire in 2015, and it was one of the most stressful times of my life. Thank God nobody was injured in the fire, all people and pets got out okay, but the next 6 months of my life were lived in a motel. It was tough, but the support of my friends, family helped us through. And why am I telling you this story?

A family in the Hudson Valley town of Palenville has just suffered a devastating house fire, right before Christmas of all times. Fortunately, the family and two dogs were able to escape the fire, but they still have not located their cats. Everything this family owned was in the house, and now they could use our help getting through this very difficult time. A fundraiser page has been started for the family.

Right now they could use clothing donations for the family members. Winter hats, gloves and jackets would be especially appreciated right now. Backpacks, duffle bags and suitcases are also needed. As for shirts, pants and shoes, all of the family member’s sizes and needs are listed on the fundraising page. The Palenville Library is accepting physical donations for the family this week, all of the hours are also listed on the fundraiser page.

I wish this family only the best in the tough months ahead. It’s hard to celebrate the season when your whole world has been torn apart. If we can help out with our donations, it just may brighten things a bit. And if you’re in the Palenville area, please be on the lookout for their missing cats.

