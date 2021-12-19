Gingerbread House Pays Tribute to Newburgh’s Bannerman Island

Give her first prize! Stunning photos of a gingerbread replica of Bannerman Castle is getting viral attention as it should because it's a masterpiece.

I think it is safe to say that gingerbread cookies are not the most popular cookie to eat. It's not for everyone. However, It's most people's first choice for building little houses around the holidays.

Up until recently, I thought making elaborate gingerbread houses was something people did with family just for fun. I had no idea that there are legitimate gingerbread house making competitions and the people involved absolutely bring it.

Valerie Calderon

One Hudson Valley resident was pleasantly surprised this past weekend at Peddler's Village Gingerbread Competition in New Hope, Pennsylvania. While looking at all of the beautiful entries she came across one that looked extremely familiar.

One woman entered a miniature replica of Bannerman Castle into the competition and many are shocked that she didn't win. Maybe you need to be from the Hudson Valley to really appreciate how cool Bannerman Castle is. The judges appreciate it enough to give it an 'honorable mention' ribbon.

Take a look at how fantastic and accurate the piece is in the pictures below. It even has a boat. All she's missing is the Hudson River made of milk.

Valerie Calderon

She even attached a photo of Bannerman Castle for reference.

Bhunter/townsquaremedia

Here's a real photo of the old armory.

Valerie Calderon

I've taken a tour of the real Bannerman Castle and I can barely spot the difference. I think she got robbed.