‘Body-Slamming Pro-Wrestling’, Dinosaurs and More Coming to One Hudson Valley Spot

The Hudson Valley temperatures aren't the only thing heating up in the area, local events are too. As the weather gets warmer, so does the entertainment and events throughout the Hudson Valley.

Fairs, festivals, concerts and events are the busiest during the warmer months in the Hudson Valley, there is something new to experience and enjoy every day.

Thankfully, we reside in an area that's always changing, growing and therefore, we get to try new things, visit different areas and see what it has to offer.

A 'Body-Slamming Pro-Wrestling' Event With Dinosaurs Will Take Place In The Hudson Valley

When was the last time that you saw a body slamming, pro wrestling event with dinosaurs in the same setting? Personally, I have never experienced this before which is why this event caught my eye.

Those who are just as curious as me may already be questioning how dinosaurs will be present in 2023. I also wonder how body-slamming, pro-wrestlers will fit in at an animal rescue farm within the Hudson Valley.

This Unique Event Will Take Place At Blue Arrow Farm In Orange County, NY

Blue Arrow Farm can be visited in Pine Island, NY. This is the home to the large, popular cat who was once in the Macy's Day Parade.

I found this large cat on Roadside America. Since I love cats, I'm making this farm a must visit destination on my travel list. Roadside America stated that this cat is,

"Nineteen feet long... five-hundred pounds... made of fiberglass." "The cat is a brown tabby with a grinning, Cheshire Cat-like face -- its eyes round and bulging, a little Christmas stocking cap still perched jauntily on its head."

Blue Arrow Farm is a non profit animal sanctuary and horse rescue. They provide a space that allows animals to live in a safe and loving home. They also have an apiary for honey beers, butterfly sanctuary, farm tours, entertainment space for events and more.

The Summer Rampage Event Will Happen At Blue Arrow Farm In Pine Island, NY



Summer Rampage Food, Music & Pro Wrestling Festival has arrived in the Hudson Valley and will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11am-7pm.

This is a family friendly event that is brought to you by Blue Arrow Farm, Mega Bite Events and East Coast Pro Wrestling.

On site, there will be gourmet food trucks and live music. Guests can look forward to an evening with "body-slamming, pro-wrestling", dinosaurs and more.

What Can Guests Look Forward To At The Hudson Valley Summer Rampage Event?

Admission to this event allows guests to experience 90 minutes of pro-wrestling from East Coast Pro Wrestling. This family friendly event welcomes all ages and includes a bounce house, bungee trampoline, air soft shooting gallery and trackless train rides.

Henna tattoos are available on site and guests who visit can see dinosaurs in the dinosaur park.

The tickets are only $8.00 a person, with day of event door tickets being sold for $10.00 a person and children 8 years old and younger are free admission.

Ticket information can be found on Mega Bite Event's website.

Blue Arrow Farm

86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969

Will you attend this unique event in the Hudson Valley? What events are you looking forward to the most this summer in the Hudson Valley?

