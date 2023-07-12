There's always a few potential dangers to keep in mind when parking your vehicle. Keeping bags and packages out of sight can keep you safe from break-ins, and checking your backseat can help avoid the tragedy of leaving a child or pet alone in a hot car. But what happens when the car you've parked next to bursts into flames?

It was a scary scene in Westchester County on Sunday night when the Valhalla Fire Department (VFD) received reports of a car fire at EF Academy in Thornwood, NY. The danger doubled when flames started to spread to nearby vehicles.

Car Fire at EF Academy in Westchester County, NY

"Around 1:30am, the department was dispatched to a car fire at the EF Academy. While units were en route, Mount Pleasant Police Department gave an update that the fire spread to a second vehicle", reported the VFD. EF Academy is a private high school that hosts both day and boarding students in Thornwood, NY. Photos show just how intensely the vehicle was burning.

The VFD, a fire department entirely staffed by volunteers, was able to safely extinguish both fires with no reported injuries, although at least one vehicle was reduced to a smoking shell (below)). The incident comes just days after another car fire caused the death of two people in Columbia County.

Authorities reported that a Tesla crashed into a residential home in the Town of Livingston, NY, catching fire and setting the home ablaze as well. Both the driver of the car and an occupant of the home died in the accident. The fire in Valhalla, NY was not caused by an electric vehicle.

