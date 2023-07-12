Beloved, Historic New York Pizzeria Destroyed In Hudson Valley
A fire in the Hudson Valley destroyed a popular pizzeria.
First responders from Rockland County responded to the blaze early Saturday morning.
Fire At Rockland County, New York Strip Mall
Fire Destroys Rockland County, New York Pizzeria
The blaze consumed Peppe's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kathy's Bagel Cafe and Deli and a jewelry store in the strip mall.
Peppe's Pizzeria & Restaurant was destroyed in the blaze, officials say.
"Lots of high school memories. Pepe's Pizza was our Arnold's from Happy Days," Vincent DiSalvio wrote on Facebook when learned about the pizzeria's fate.
Many on social media said Pepe's serves the best pizza in Rockland County.
"Only the best pizza ever!!! A family favorite of ours!! Since 89!! Yup!! Can't thank them enough for all the good memories," one person wrote on Facebook. "We don't even live in New York anymore and we still stop by once a year to grab a pie.. mad love as always fam!!"
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department BCI Unit and Ramapo Police Detectives Bureau, but doesn't appear suspicious, officials say.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation. The person's injuries haven't been released.