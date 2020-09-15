Hudson Valley Diner One Of America’s Top ‘Old School Restaurants’

The popular Phoenicia Diner along Route 28 in Ulster County has been named as one of 'America's Greatest Old School Restaurants' by The Daily Meal. They're in good company alongside eateries in San Francisco, Nashville, New Orleans, and the legendary Katz Deli in New York City,

According to their website, the Phonecia Diner was built in 1962 and moved to its current location in the early 1980s. Previous owners cared for and fed their clientele for nearly 30 years. Current owner Mike Cioffi continues where they left off and sources food from Catskill and Hudson Valley farms whenever possible. Celebrating their eighth year in business, they continue to give everyone from local residents to visitors from outside the area a quality place to dine.

The Daily Meal took a variety of factors into consideration when determining their list including traditional menus, classic architecture, and prices that won't break the bank. For more information on their methodology, you can link up here.