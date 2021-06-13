Hudson Valley Day Trips For The Adventurous Traveler

The Hudson Valley is such a beautiful and majestic area to live in. I find myself going on mini day trips randomly. There's so much to do in our area and visit places that haven't even been explored yet.

Whether you are looking to branch out on a solo trip, with your bestie or other half or fun for the entire family, I am here to hook you up.

I could sit here all day and list the places that I have visited and enjoy greatly but I will not spill the beans all at once. Here are the top three places in the Hudson Valley that would be a great day trip this summer.

Saugerties

At times, I say that anything above Kingston is super upstate for me but who am I kidding? Head on down the main street and grab a new pair of shoes at Montano’s. Next, grab a bite to eat at Mirabella’s and be sure to take a selfie in front of the murals throughout downtown.

Lastly, be sure to visit the Saugerties Lighthouse. I found it so peaceful and tranquil to be on the water and learn about the history behind it.

You can find out more about Saugerties here.

Mt. Tremper

I have visited Mt. Tremper a few times over the past couple of years. There is one spot that has everything and everything. Have you ever heard of Emerson Resort and Spa? You can grab food at Woodnotes Grill, take a stroll on the property and see all the flowers and more. You can visit their spa and shop in their gift shops (there is something for everyone).

My favorite part about Emerson Resort and Spa was the Kaleidoscope with the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope. I will always remember the awesome show that was put on there. I would check to see the hours that they currently have if you are visiting.

You can find out more information here.

Phoenicia

Upon visiting Phoenicia, I was super excited to stop at the famous, Phoenicia Diner. I heard so many good things about this little spot and to check it out. Be sure to pop by, enjoy the food and grab a souvenir mug. On your next stop, you can check out the old train station called Phoenicia Station, dating back to the 19th century.

I enjoyed Rail Explorers the most on my trip to Phoenicia. I went two summers ago, and it was a lot of fun to pedal alongside mother nature and into the woods. I still remember the smell of fresh pine, the sound of the stream and seeing little wildlife friends pop in and out of the trail.

Find out more about Phoenicia here.

Have you taken a day trip lately? Have you ever been to these places? Tell us your story here.